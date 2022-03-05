Twenty-six days and counting!
Genealogists must wait only 26 more days! April 1, 2022 is the long-awaited date when the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) will release the records of the 1950 Federal Census. NARA has its main 1950 Census website at https://tinyurl.com/yeysdbk6 which is full of information to help researchers get ready. At this site one can click on links to resources, such as questions asked on the census, finding aids (at https://tinyurl.com/yckuc3fw), blank census forms, blog series, articles and external resources.
NARA also has some other helpful online resources. Visit the NARA 1950 Census Fact Sheet at https://tinyurl.com/yckvaekn. Also, NARA is presenting free webinars on the subject. They are free and require no registration. See the schedule at https://tinyurl.com/y7n6s5d2. And be sure to read one of NARA’s Standout Census Stories: “An Archivist Untangles Immigration Records Using Leads from the Census” at https://tinyurl.com/2p94f3r9.
Cemetery preservation info online
The Historic Preservation Division of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources has a helpful website on Cemetery and Grave Marker Preservation at https://tinyurl.com/3p97bez2. Be sure to click on the link to the Cemetery Preservation Fact Sheet and also read the dos and don’ts about cleaning grave markers. Note the warning, “If the surface is fragile or fragmented, don’t clean it at all.”
Research ancestors at DAR library
Washington’s South King County Genealogy Society has posted Barbara Mattoon’s blog, “How to Use the DAR Library for Genealogical Research,” at https://tinyurl.com/mrxh5eah. Learn about the resources this library has; they include print and microform resources, Revolutionary War ancestor records, the Descendants Database, the Genealogical Records Committee Collection, the Native American Collection, the America Women’s History Collection, the National Huguenot Society Collection, the Manuscripts Collection, the U.S. Ephemera Collection, and the W.P.A. Collection. Access to the DAR Library is free.
Library of Congress concludes presidential papers digitization project
“The Library of Congress recently completed a major digitization effort, making collections of 23 U.S. presidents’ papers available online for study…from Washington’s geometry notes to Wilson’s love letters.” Visit Nora McGreevy’s article about this project in Smithsonian Magazine at http://tinyurl.com/yc4ypnh2.
Legal Genealogist tackles sex cases
Judy G. Russell, the “Legal Genealogist,” takes on the subject of sex in her article, “All that foolin’ around,” at https://tinyurl.com/hu4w659u. Read about the Harvard Law School Library’s Caselaw Access Project. It “gives new meaning to the term ‘kissin’ cousin’ …and you thought the law was boring.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.