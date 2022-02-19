RootsTech 2022 Plans Underway
Last year, more than 1 million people from around the world attended the RootsTech conference sponsored by FamilySearch — “the biggest genealogical event of the year.” This year’s version will be held March 3 through March 5 and it will also be 100 percent virtual and 100 percent free. All of the lectures will be available for all attendees to view for a full year from the start of the event. Registrations are now open at https://tinyurl.com/3yebthww.
“Improbable comic,” Maysoon Zayid, will bring her “powerful and hilarious story” to RootsTech 2022; read details at https://tinyurl.com/3cc65e5k.
Trivia: Who was Griffith Griffith?
The land he donated to Los Angeles still bears his name, Griffiths Park, but why has history ignored him? Dick Eastman’s Online Genealogy Newsletter provides some interesting specifics at https://tinyurl.com/yxmxe7p7.
Women Lost US Citizenship When Married to Non-citizens
The Spring 2014 issue of the National Archives Prologue Magazine has an eye-opening article, “When Saying ‘I Do’ Meant Giving Up Your Citizenship,” at https://tinyurl.com/4rj8ajae. Do you have an American-born ancestor who had to apply for naturalization because of that 1907 Expatriation Act? Naturalization petitions may need to be searched. This article illustrates options available.
1950 census had Indian reservation schedule
Dick Eastman’s Online Genealogy Newsletter recently provided details of the lesser-known 1950 Census P8 Indian Reservation Schedule at https://tinyurl.com/37a76szc. The National Archives has also posted an article on this subject at https://tinyurl.com/46bf229h. This schedule had many unique questions (such as tribal and clan affiliation and languages spoken) and will be made available when the rest of the 1950 census is available on April 1, 2022.
Toppling statues not new
Even before the Revolutionary War a statue of King George III that had been erected in New York City was torn down by an angry mob. Smithsonian Magazine has an interesting article on this and similar actions at https://tinyurl.com/yckk2jdk. A new exhibition at the New York Historical Society, titled “Monuments: Commemoration and Controversy,” looks at “the past and present roles of public statues in American political life.”
US has Age Search Service
The US Census Bureau has an “age search” service for anyone named on a census (1910 through 2010) for a $65 fee. Persons use these transcripts for such things as passport applications, retirement benefits and Social Security benefits, and other situations where a birth certificate is needed but unavailable. The information “can only be released to the named person, his/her heirs, or legal representative.” Read details on the US Census Bureau website at https://tinyurl.com/2n9v6cps.
