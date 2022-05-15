Library Features Resources for Southern Illinois Research
Researchers having ancestors who settled in the southern part of Illinois including the Belleville and St. Clair County area would be wise to check out the genealogy collections at the Belleville Public Library at https://tinyurl.com/2p84468v.
Online resources include the Belleville News-Democrat newspaper collection, Walnut Hill Cemetery records, city directories from the mid-19th through early 20th century, an historical atlas and local histories.
Library staff will search indexed material for specific names in a specific record for a fee. Search requests can be made by phone, mail, email or in person. The Belleville Library is located at 121 E. Washington St., Belleville, Ill., 62220; phone: 618-234-0441.
320 Free Online Resources
“There are an ever-increasing number of free online archives and digital collections” that can assist in our research. The Ancestor Hunt has posted genealogist Kenneth R. Marks’ list of 320 Top Free Online Archives and Digital Collections for Historians and Genealogists at https://tinyurl.com/4afnycyj. Arranged alphabetically by state, the list includes seven sites (archives, libraries etc.) in Illinois and eight in Indiana. Researchers are sure to “find an abundance of historical information plus genealogical records.”
Learn to search PERSI
PERSI, the Periodical Source Index, is going back to its home at the Genealogy Center of the Allen County Public Library. Researchers can now learn more about this valuable website and search PERSI free at https://tinyurl.com/yy4xjeem.
New York City records online free
Last month, New York City made available online more than 9 million birth, death and marriage certificates. Previously these images were only available at a FamilySearch Family History Center or as a certified hardcopy from the archives. Geneanet has posted a guide to these records at https://tinyurl.com/375juaep. Read these important instructions “to get the most our of the portal’s new search screen.”
New York has divorce records
“Divorce records are not formally considered vital records.” However, divorces have taken place and locating them can be challenging.
The New York Genealogical and Biographical Society has posted Frederick Wertz’s article, “New York Divorce Records for Genealogy Research,” at https://tinyurl.com/2p8jpsdx, which is most informative. Be sure to note the links to other related posts as well as readers’ comments.
Database lists New York’s German enemy aliens
In 1917, after the U.S. declared war on Germany, New York State conducted a “Military Census and Inventory.” The German Genealogy Group has posted information on and enables a search in this database at https://tinyurl.com/5h4uenpe.
New York City Records & Information Services websites helpful
For information on New York City’s historical records visit the city’s website at https://tinyurl.com/3zserc8r. The site includes a link to order forms for birth, death and marriage records; fees are required.
New York City’s Collections Guides are posted at https://tinyurl.com/46ysr8e4.
