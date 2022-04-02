States & Territories Took Censuses
Now that the excitement of worldwide access to the 1950 US Federal Population Census yesterday—after being kept secret, by law, for 72 years—has died down (at least partially), it is appropriate to remind researchers that states and territories also took population censuses. Gena Philbert-Ortega has posted a helpful article, Genealogy 101: #25 The State Census, at https://tinyurl.com/8c9rzuex . It should be noted, however, that “the bad news is that not all states conducted a state census.”
Illinois had early state censuses but many no longer exist. In her book, “State Census Records,” (Genealogical Publishing Co., Inc. 1992) Ann S. Lainhart writes, “the territorial censuses of 1810 and 1818 and state censuses for 1820, 1825, 1835, 1840, 1845, and 1865 are located at the Illinois State Archives.”
The Illinois State Archives has posted its free publication, Genealogical Research Series Pamphlet No. 5: State Census Records, at https://tinyurl.com/24dwuen9. Anyone researching Illinois ancestors would be wise to view (and study) this free pamphlet.
US top secrets declassified
The National Archives has declassified some formerly top secrets as posted recently at https://tinyurl.com/2p94969c. They include Project Blue book (UFO sightings), JFK Assassination, Pentagon Papers, 9/11 Commission Reports and CIA Maps. Scroll down to History Hub to see questions answered.
Free research tools
Lisa Lisson (Are You My Cousin website) has posted three totally free genealogy research tools (that are “not actually specific to genealogy research”) at https://tinyurl.com/msnyn2wj. Learn more about ArchiveGrid, Google Books and WorldCat, and why she uses them for her genealogy research projects.
New resource for Chicago Black research
The University of Chicago Library has made it easier to “discover and use archival collections highlighting Black experiences at institutions across the Chicago area—including papers, photos, correspondence and more.” Visit the BMRC Archive Portal at https://tinyurl.com/2p8hksx3.
RootsTech 2022 lives on
“The live event [RootsTech 2022] is over, but the content continues to be available online for free. You can view 1,000+ sessions of various genealogical topics from research methods to DNA …and everything in between. View/search RootsTech at https://tinyurl.com/2p97vphe.
Guide to Kent, England now online
Judith Batchelor has posted Ancestors in Kent – A Guide at https://tinyurl.com/4cssjkjn. The guide includes maps, history, resources and links—all helpful to researchers.
Library has fire insurance maps
The University of Illinois Library’s Digital Collection includes 1,734 Sanborn Fire Insurance maps. They were produced “to assist insurance underwriters in determining fire insurance rates for individual buildings.” Read more (and search) at https://tinyurl.com/2p8yzf93. “These maps can help you picture what your ancestor’s neighborhood looked like in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.”
