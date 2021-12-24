Thoughts of peace are especially prevalent during this Christmas season. Such was also the case in 1914 during World War I when French, British and German soldiers put down their weapons “and crossed trenches” for a friendly exchange of Christmas greetings. It was not an official gesture — but memorable nevertheless. Wiki provides details at https://tinyurl.com/yxw9pu3h. Does any reader have information on the re-enactments of the Christmas Truce that have been held in Rockford, Illinois?
1950 Census Release Anticipated
Genealogists around the world are looking forward to April 1, 2022, when the 1950 US Federal Population Census will be released. The National Archives has posted details of the preparations being made at https://tinyurl.com/ysxkrz3r. For example, a new website is being developed that “will include a name search function powered by an Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) and optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology tool. It is expected that the full 1950 census database will be accessible on launch day.
Facebook Labeling One-step Website as Spam
Judy Russel (“The Legal Genealogist”) has posted a disturbing article informing researchers that they will not be able to use Steve Morse’s One-Step Webpages to aid in the 1950 census search because Facebook has labeled the website as spam. Read details of this troubling news and “what we can do about it” at https://tinyurl.com/mr3y5rnm. (Perhaps public outrage will result in a retraction by Facebook before opening day.) One-Step Webpages by Stephen P. Morse (https://stevemorse.org/) is “one of the most valuable tools a genealogist has.”
Indian Boarding School Records to be Accessible
“The U.S. Department of the Interior and the Minnesota-based Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition have signed an agreement to collaborate in the search for records of Indian boarding schools.” It is hoped that an online archives will be established so that the digitized records can be accessed on the Internet. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/2frscrvr.
“For more than 150 years, Indigenous children were forcibly relocated to residential families … an estimated hundreds of thousands of children.”
Civil War Lesson Plans Online
The National Museum of Civil War Medicine has posted Ready-To-Go Civil War Lesson Plans at https://tinyurl.com/yjhdrjpn . They are appropriate for 4th through 8th grade, and include step-by-step directions and necessary worksheets. Special requests and questions or feedback are welcome.
Difference Between Patents & Deeds
