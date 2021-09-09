DANVILLE — The city of Danville will no longer have to wait on Illinois Gaming Board meetings for advancements on its casino license and casino operations.
The IGB at its Thursday meeting approved a board delegation resolution for new casino approval processes.
This will allow IGB Administrator Marcus Fruchter to further streamline the process for the new casino owner applicants by authorizing a temporary casino and commencement of new casino gaming operations.
"The board does not wish to delay the otherwise appropriate authorization to conduct a final practice gaming session, issuance of a temporary operating permit or commencement of casino operations at a temporary or permanent gaming facility due to the inability of the board to timely meet and consider such matters," Fruchter read from the resolution.
The resolution's delegation authorization to Fruchter expires Dec. 31, 2022.
Fruchter can authorize a final practice gaming session, conduct a final practice gaming session and issue a temporary operating permit, and authorize gaming at a temporary facility.
He said the delegation of certain authorizations will mean actions will not be dependent on the board's meeting schedule and COVID-19 pandemic effects. They don't want to cause more delays.
The IGB board, not staff, would act on the final licensure.
IGB Board Chairman Charles Schmadeke stated, "I believe that this delegation will improve the efficiency of this organization without impairing or diminishing our oversight responsibilities and general effectiveness. I think delegating these matters is a very good idea."
Fruchter gave a brief update on gaming expansion, which includes Danville's casino license.
He said IGB staff and the board continue their work in investigating and going through the license process with Danville applicant.
Rochester, N.Y.-based Wilmorite Construction, which has secured Golden Nugget branding for the casino, is the proposed Danville casino developer.
Danville Development is a joint venture between Wilmot Gaming Illinois, LLC and GN Danville, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Nugget.
Phase 1 development is proposed at 204 Eastgate Drive to include 500 slots, 10 tables, a steakhouse and food court. The site is the former Morris Flamingo warehouse location on the north side of Interstate 74.
Wilmorite officials have said they expect the casino would bring in about $66 million annually, with about $6.2 million of that going to the city of Danville.
