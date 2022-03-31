SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources will offer on-site license and permit sales, safety education class schedules, harvest pin sales and more at the Illinois Deer Classic at the Peoria Civic Center April 1 through April 3.
Wildlife staff and conservation police will be on hand to answer questions.
IDNR staff will offer the following services at its booth:
• Hunting, fishing and trapping license sales
• Stamp and over-the-counter permit sales
• Conservation police officers to answer questions about laws and best practices
• Wildlife staff to answer questions and provide information about wildlife diseases, herd culling, habitat improvement and more
• Safety education class schedules and locations in Illinois
• Staff from IDNR’s Illinois Recreational Access Program will have information about public access for hunting and fishing on private property
• Deer, turkey and morel pins sales Hunting and fishing digests
• State Park guides and other free publications
The Peoria Civic Center is located at 201 S.W. Jefferson Ave. in Peoria. Illinois Deer Classic hours are 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. For more details, including a complete list of vendors, activities and admission information, visit illinoisdeerclassic.com.
