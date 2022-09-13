As I sat with Jenny Lou Merrell in her office at the Department of Veterans Affairs, I noticed her warm smile and her drawers full of snacks and I realized immediately that she is one of those people who uses her space and presence to give comfort and love to others. I asked about the snacks and she told me that she hangs them on the bulletin boards in the hallway so that the hungry veterans can grab a snack as they come and go. She said that many of the veterans who are transitioning back to life as civilians often do not have enough to make ends meet, and it is a small thing for her to provide snacks for those who need them.
Jenny Lou understands, as she is a Navy veteran herself.
She was born in Danville, moved around as a kid and spent several years in the Florida area, served in the Navy for four years, then completed pharmacy schooling in Idaho, and eventually moved back to Danville to be near to her biological father. She realized that the fast-paced life of large cities just was not for her – she wanted to be near her family in her hometown. Despite her 6 years of pharmacy schooling, she eventually chose to help her father after he had a heart attack and she assisted with his business (Ray’s Pest Control), becoming the first female pest controller in the State of Illinois 24 years ago. She purchased the company in 2011 and in 2020 rebranded it as Merrell Pest Solutions.
The business has been of service to many in this community, and is known for quality work as well as kindness. Often, the company has discounted services through Faith in Action for senior citizens and others who needed the help. Just recently, she accepted a full-time position at the V.A. as the facility’s Pest Controller, and transitioned management to her son, Tim, although she still helps with the business when she gets off work. Jenny Lou transitioned from a white-collar to a blue-collar job, and it shows. She is professional in her interactions yet down-to-earth, and not afraid of dark and damp crawlspaces.
Her heart for veterans extends to this entire community and the surrounding areas. Her son, Aaron James Merrell, was a U.S. Marine who served in Afghanistan and later lost his life to suicide on July 4, 2015. The following year she and a friend founded Working out PTSD in partnership with the American Legion Post 51 in Westville. Her foundation is a health and fitness fund for returning veterans. She says, “I couldn’t pay for Aaron’s gym membership anymore, but I could pay for someone else’s, and that’s where it all started.”
The foundation pays for gym memberships, bicycles and PTSD dogs for veterans. Jenny says that, “Veterans find other veterans at the gym. It is a brotherhood. Working out is something they look forward to. It helps them build a schedule for their days, promotes self-esteem and positive mental health.” She does all of this in the hope that she can encourage and reach out to veterans who are struggling with PTSD, as so many do.
Jenny extends her love to her husband, three boys, and four (almost five) grandkids. Her love for them radiates from her, and she extends that love to all who cross her path, and especially to those in need. She says, “I love it here. Danville is like one big family. Everywhere I go, I run into people I know and care for. This is a great place to live and raise a family.”
Jenny, we are so glad you are here and extending your resources and heart of gold to so many.
