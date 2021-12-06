Donna Edington was born and raised in the Danville area and lived on a family farm in rural Vermilion County for many of her years, raising her children and serving as an educator for District 118. She became a widow in 1998, and 10 years ago, she moved into Danville proper and has devoted her retirement to serving anyone and everyone who needs a hand. Donna has learned from her own life journey and from her students that we all have unique stories in life and that all people should be accepted and loved as they are.
In April of 2017, Donna, along with four others, founded The Dwelling Place, which is a local nonprofit that advocates for the homeless and those who are near homeless. The organization is committed to meeting the basic needs for people, developing trusting relationships, and helping people make whatever changes they choose to make in their lives. Donna is currently President of the Board of Directors, and she is the fearless leader of the organization, which has grown tremendously and now has more than 80 volunteers, serving hundreds of local people every month. The organization is operated entirely by volunteers and funded by donations and grant funds.
The Dwelling Place offers a wide array of services including a clothing closet, hygiene pantry, food pantry, laundry room, showers, a barber shop, play room, computer lab, and space to relax, gather, and unwind for those who do not have homes of their own. The Dwelling Place is located in the basement of First Presbyterian Church and is open every Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Donna says they have a constant flow of visitors — no questions are asked and anyone in need can utilize the facility.
Just recently, three homes located right beside the church were donated to The Dwelling Place, and a team of volunteers and local businesses are renovating the homes to be short-term, emergency housing for intact families because this is a great need in the county. A friend of Donna’s shares, “We have many generous hearts involved in The Dwelling Place, but Donna is our backbone. She spends many hours of her time meeting the needs of the organization, writing grants, connecting with individuals, churches and businesses, and making the mission known.”
Donna’s belief is that everyone deserves love and acceptance, to come as they are, and to have a place to feel safe. Thank you, Donna, for loving people so well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.