The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that construction on Interstate 74 near Danville, just east of exit 210, U.S. 150/Martin Luther King Drive, begins Sept. 21.
The project involves replacing the bridges that carry I-74 over the Salt Fork Vermilion River. Two median crossovers will be needed to accommodate construction, which will require lane closures. One lane in both directions will be open at all times during the work, this year’s portion of which is expected to be complete by the end of November.
“This Rebuild Illinois project is another example of the significant investment being made for the future,” said Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman in a press release. “Thanks to Gov. Pritzker’s support and leadership, Rebuild Illinois is creating economic opportunity across the state by investing in infrastructure while improving safety and quality of life.”
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,300 miles of highway and 8.4 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Year One included approximately $2.7 billion of improvements statewide on 1,706 miles of highway, 128 bridges and 228 additional safety improvements.
For more information on IDOT projects, go to http://www.idot.illinois.gov/about-idot/stay-connected/news-releases/Construction/releases. For IDOT District 5 updates, follow IDOT on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict5 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.
