DANVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that pavement patching on Interstate 74 between L Street in Tilton and U.S. 150/Illinois 1 (Georgetown Road) in Danville begins June 14.
The project will require intermittent daytime and nighttime lane closures in both directions of I-74, and will increase the service life of the roadway.
Work is expected to be complete in early July.
Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing $33.2 billion into the state’s aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history but also the first one that touches all modes of Illinois transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.
As part of the new FY2022-27 Proposed Highway Improvement Program released in July, IDOT is investing nearly $21 billion to improve roads and bridges over the next six years, the second multi-year plan that reflects the impact of Rebuild Illinois.
