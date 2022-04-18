VERMILLION/FOUNTAIN COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announced lane closures for a 17-mile stretch of I-74 from the Indiana/Illinois state line to Veedersburg, about a half mile east of U.S. 41 beginning on or after April 25.
The interstate will be resurfaced, and travel lanes will be restricted to one 11-foot lane in each direction throughout the entirety of the repaving project.
There will be a detour for the eastbound ramp at Indiana 63 during an upcoming 10-day closure in that area. There will also be various ramps closed at night for paving Indiana 63, Stringtown Road and U.S. 41. INDOT will alert drivers in a timely manner prior to these closures.
The project includes resurfacing I-74 with asphalt, except for a small area of concrete work near the Spring Creek Welcome Center, which will be closed for 30 days during the project. Maintenance work on the area includes joint repair, ramps and curb work.
Milestone Contracts L.P. was awarded the $23.3 million project.
Lane restriction are expected to last through the end of November.
