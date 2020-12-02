Two semi tractor-trailer accidents on Interstate 74 on Tuesday and Wednesday resulted in an injury.
According to Illinois State Police, the first accident occurred at 2:19 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 74, eastbound at mile post 214, near the G Street exit, in Vermilion County.
In Unit 1, Austin O.L. Shields, 31, of Anderson, Ind., was driving a 2017 green Volvo. He was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.
The second unit, a 2018 White International truck tractor, was driven by Rene Cruzata Carnero, 52, of Haileah, Fla. He also had a passenger.
A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: The driver of Unit 2 had pulled onto the right shoulder at the location for a mechanical issue. Both occupants of Unit 2 were placing warning triangles outside of their vehicle. The Unit 1 driver was traveling eastbound at this location, veered right off the roadway and rear-ended the Unit 2 vehicle. Neither occupant of Unit 2 reported injuries. The right lane at the location was closed for several hours due to debris removal.
Shields was issued a citation for improper lane usage.
The second accident occurred about 3:15 a.m. Wednesday morning on Interstate 74, westbound at mile post 194.5, near Ogden in Champaign County.
Preliminary information indicates the following occurred: Illinois State Police District 10 troopers responded to a single-unit property damage only traffic crash. According to the preliminary traffic crash investigation, Unit 1 (truck tractor semi-trailer combination) was traveling west on Interstate 74 near milepost 194.5 when it exited the roadway. Unit 1 overturned on the westbound lanes blocking the roadway. The driver was uninjured and the semi partially lost its load on the roadway.
Interstate 74 at mile post 194.5 was cleared from debris and reopened at approximately 6 a.m. However, it was temporarily to be closed again around 10 a.m., for about 20 minutes, to remove the semi.
