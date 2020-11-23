DANVILLE — Local housing authority officials have learned that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has approved Phase 2 demolitions for the Fair Oaks public housing complex.
Another 92 units are proposed for demolition after 57 were torn down last year.
The additional demolitions are expected to occur next year.
Fair Oaks was reduced to 269 units from 326 with the Phase 1 demolitions. It will be reduced to 177 units with Phase 2 demolitions. Six buildings were torn down last year, leaving about 36 residential buildings, 42 buildings including the laundry area and other residential service buildings. Phase 2 demolition would leave about 23 residential structures, or 29 total buildings at Fair Oaks, off East Fairchild Street.
According to a press release from the Housing Authority of the City of Danville, in the 1940’s, the housing authority developed a 326-rental unit, public housing development known as Fair Oaks. Located within Danville’s eastern quadrant, the community consists of one-, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom family rental units.
On Nov. 19, 2020, the Housing Authority of the City of Danville, now doing business as the Vermilion Housing Authority (VHA), is pleased to announce that approval was received from HUD to demolish 13 buildings, containing ninety-two 92 units, within the Fair Oaks housing development, and leave the land vacant and undeveloped due to a lack of local amenities that are now desirable with modern day renters.
Amenities lacking include access to consistent public transportation, local supermarkets and convenience stores, shopping facilities, restaurants, gas stations, medical facilities, parks and places of employment and education, according to the press release.
As part of the property demolition process, the housing authority will work with each impacted family to develop an Individual Relocation Plan. The family will have the right to remain in another VHA-owned public housing property, or to receive a housing choice voucher to relocate to the locale of their choice. The housing authority is committed to ensuring that each impacted family has a smooth transition to their next home.
Pre-relocation counseling services have begun and the relocation process is expected to last approximately 120 days. A coordinated demolition strategy will be implemented as buildings become vacant. The housing authority's website at www.vermilionhousing.com will have updated news and photos of the property as it undergoes demolition.
The housing authority remains committed to providing affordable housing options to residents within Danville and Vermilion County.
"We look forward to serving our residents through this relocation process and enabling them a level of higher independence and improved quality of life," according to Jaclyn Vinson, housing authority executive director, through the press release.
