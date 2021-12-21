DANVILLE — The Vermilion Housing Authority has relocated 102 families from public housing units that will be demolished this winter at Fair Oaks public housing complex in Danville.
Of those, about 30 families ported out of Vermilion County, about 22 families received vouchers for housing in Vermilion County and 35 moved to other public housing units in Fair Oaks. The rest moved out on their own.
VHA Executive Director Jaclyn Vinson said they had to wait for units to become available in Fair Oaks for those families wanting to stay. The COVID-19 pandemic also posed challenges for relocations and housing options.
For Georgetown’s Ramey Court, there were some vacancies in the 26 units where residents and families had to be relocated for its demolition.
Fencing is up and demolitions will be taking place this winter at both locations.
The housing authority board last week approved a $396,592 contract with Owens Excavating and Trucking LLC for the Fair Oaks demolition, Phase 2 project; a $85,083 contract with Bob Brown Construction Inc. for the infrastructure removal project at Fair Oaks to remove the roads and sidewalks around the buildings to be demolished; and a $94,649 contract with Bob Brown Construction Inc. for the Ramey Court demolition project.
Vinson said they had very competitive bids come in for the projects from local and regional contractors.
“The numbers are good. They are in line with what we anticipated with bidding over the winter months,” she said.
Housing authority officials are getting the contract documents rolling.
Vinson said they’re not under any time limit constrictions for the demolitions. The schedules will be based on the contractors to see what works best for them for available personnel.
She anticipates demolition work will begin after the first of the year, with a 90-day completion period.
Fourteen buildings with 102 units will be taken down at Fair Oaks in Danville. This will leave 22 buildings and 167 residential units.
In 2019, six buildings containing 57 units, were torn down at Fair Oaks, as part of the first phase of demolitions. At one time Fair Oaks had more than 300 units.
Thirteen duplex buildings with 26 units at Ramey Court in Georgetown will be taken down. The adjacent Kennedy Court will remain.
Vinson said the housing structures they’re demolishing are physically obsolete, and the demolition projects are multifaceted.
“We want to improve the quality of what affordable housing looks like in Vermilion County,” she said.
In addition, high concentrations of public housing do not work for the residents or communities.
Vinson said the housing authority also needs to continue to strategically look at the capital needs of its buildings.
“We don’t have enough capital to bring up (all the current housing) to the quality of what we want it to be,” she said.
She said the housing authority needs to better utilize the capital fund resources it has.
Big campaigns will be starting in the new year to update the public housing units that remain in the county.
Buildings are in good structural condition, but housing authority officials will look at more modern amenities, such as central air conditioning and making spaces safer.
Vinson said they’ll be coming up with a plan for the buildings that remain, for what kind of amenities they can include and what they want those properties to be for the people who live there.
There’d already been a big push throughout the county to make sure public housing structures are sound, such as with roof and siding replacements.
Vinson also said they will be working to improve the image of public housing.
