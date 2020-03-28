House explosion under investigation

GEORGETOWN — The state fire marshal was on the scene Friday morning of a Thursday evening house explosion.
The Georgetown Fire Protection district received a call just before 8 p.m. and arrived on scene to find most of a residence gone and heavy damage to a neighboring home.
However, getting to the scene was no easy task for the firefighters.
“It was a very loud explosion,” said Assistant Chief John Roberts. “People were out looking and wouldn’t pull over or get out of the way. We couldn’t get there. One person posted where it was and the public flocked to the area.”
The house — located at 6652 Old Dam Road — is at the end of a dead end street.
Roberts asked the public be respectful of emergency personnel in the future and move out of the way as lives may be in danger.
Luckily no one was home and no one was injured there or at the neighboring home. Roberts said he wasn’t sure about the living situation at the house, but didn’t believe the owners were there very often.
No other structures were on fire, contrary to posts on social media.
The explosion is still under investigation, and Roberts said he could not comment on any possible causes for the explosion.
Georgetown, Ridge Farm, Westville, Tilton and Chrisman fire departments responded to the scene, as well as Georgetown and Tilton ambulance services, the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department and Ridge Farm and Georgetown police departments.
