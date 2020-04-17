DANVILLE — Quality Inn & Suites General Manager Sam Patel says a state grant the hotel will receive will “help us to survive.”
Two Danville hotels, Quality Inn & Suites and Days Hotel by Wyndham, are among those in the state selected in a state lottery for emergency grants for small bars, restaurants and hotels.
Patel said he received an email from the state regarding the $25,000 grant Quality Inn, 383 Lynch Drive, will be receiving.
“It will help a lot with running the business,” Patel said.
He said the grant will help with paying employees, utility bills and in offsetting the discounted room prices the hotel is offering first responders, construction workers and others coming into the community.
“We’re offering a special price, 30-35 percent lower price, to those coming into the town helping the community,” Patel said, adding that in some cases they have offered free rooms.
He said they are trying to help the community and economy as they continue to provide lodging.
Patel said in the last three to four weeks, they’ve not been seeing Interstate 74 travelers stay at the hotel as usual. The hotel has continued to see some construction workers stay there, he added.
Days Hotel, 77 N.Gilbert St., owner Paragon Hospitality LLC also was selected to receive grant funding. Paragon took over ownership in 2018.
Trupti Brahmbhatt, Days Hotel Danville owner, said “we are keeping the hotel staffed and functioning even though our bookings are down by 70-80 percent. We have to stay open as we have CSX crew members staying at our hotel at a highly discounted rate but they are part of the essential services and we want to do everything we can to support them. We are also providing accommodation to our daily staff at the hotel right now so they can stay in place and don’t have to commute everyday.”
Brahmbhatt said they hadn’t received any communication regarding the money yet.
“My partner Anju Kumar and I have decided that the grant money will be mainly used to pay for employee salaries and utilities,” according to Brahmbhatt.
Brambhatt said they have many other expenses as well at the hotel but at this point those are not a priority as they want to ensure employees, which include front staff and house keeping, are taken care of and utilities are covered to ensure that they don’t have to close the hotel and they can keep supporting CSX railroad employees.
Hotel manager Vijay Brahmbhatt said they have a lot of ongoing maintenance work at the hotel such as restaurant changes, updating furniture, one elevator upgrade that cost around $40,000 and a fire alarm system upgrade costing about $30,000.
The city worked with the hotel in the last couple years under a redevelopment agreement using Tax Increment Financing funds to help with improvements, including new windows and doors, at the hotel.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity in partnership with Accion Serviing Illinois and Indiana, awarded $14 million in small grants to more than 700 businesses.
A total of 12,000 businesses applied for funding and grantees were selected via a random lottery conducted by Accion. Bars and restaurants received an average of $14,000 while hotels received an average grant of $30,000.
The grants can be used to support working capital (like payroll and rent), job training and technology to support shifts in operations including increased use of carry out and delivery.
“While the financial hardships related to this virus have permeated just about every industry, we know that our hospitality businesses have experienced some of the most significant hardships,” Pritzker said in a press release. “Funding from the Hospitality Emergency Grant Program will help ease the burdens businesses in every corner of the state are facing and keep their operations up and running.”
Awards for the Hospitality Emergency Grant Program were drawn from existing DCEO funds budgeted for tourism promotion, job training, and general operations. More than 450 small bars and restaurants and more than 250 small hotels received grants.
“With hospitality businesses among the first hit hard by the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, this initiative had delivered much needed working capital to the smallest of hospitality businesses to allow them to survive and continue to make payroll in the opening weeks of this crisis,” said Erin Guthrie, DCEO director in the press release. “The funds granted through this program will serve as a critical stopgap for these businesses as many of them seek federal assistance.”
Michael Jacobson, president and CEO of the Illinois Hotel and Lodging Association, also added, “Illinois’ hotel community is grateful for Gov. Pritzker and DCEO’s appreciation for the hotel community’s role as an economic engine to the state’s economy.”
Jacobson said the grant awards are the first step in many to help get the state’s hospitality industry back on their feet and growing again once COVID-19 is behind us.
DCEO continues to identify new resources and services for businesses impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including resources under the federal CARES Act.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.