DANVILLE — As the number of persons diagnosed with COVID-19 in Illinois continue to rise, and with two confirmed locally, OSF HealthCare officials say they have continued to plan for a potential surge in patients.
A second case was confirmed late Wednesday afternoon as a person in their 20s, but who is not connected with the first case.
Dr. Vincent Kucich, chief medical officer at OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville, said they are in daily contact with their ministry partners in planning for a potential surge in patients, making sure the number of beds, protective equipment, ventilators, drugs and other needs will be met.
“Specific plans are fluid,” Kucich said, adding that plans will change as the hospital starts seeing any positive cases and to make sure it’s taking care of other patients.
He said the medical staff treats and isolates patients with a variety of infectious diseases on a regular basis. He said they can change part of the bed structure on different hospital floors to maintain isolation.
The Danville hospital has about 75 beds generally for patients. Kucich said the hospital has only about 40 percent of the normal patients right now because most patients, without serious symptoms, are taking and heeding Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s order in staying home and many are being treated at home as needed through telephone and video calling efforts.
As part of the hospital’s approach to the coronavirus, it had already placed a tent outside of the emergency department in Danville. The tent is the temporary entrance to the hospital where mission partners and patients are screened prior to entering the hospital.
There’s also the vestibule area to screen patients in the case of bad weather, Kucich added.
OSF HealthCare officials say preparedness mode efforts were ramped up in coordination with the local Emergency Medical System in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kucich said the tent and screening process appear to be adequate right now. However, they’ve talked with the National Guard for the possibility of a larger tent. Space constraints would be worked on as needed.
Kucich also said they have a good supply of masks, ventilators and other equipment. He said the OSF Ministry has a tight inventory for the hospitals.
“We have access to greater needs in sister hospitals..,” he added.
He said the Danvillle hospital also is “for the moment staffed quite well.” He said no one is calling in sick, and they have a full complement of specialists, hospitalists of physicians who treat hospital patients, and nurses. If more doctors are needed, other OSF hospital staff from other cities can be brought in.
Kucich said Wednesday they don’t have any positive COVID-19 patients in the hospital, but know others are awaiting tests and a surge could happen in the next couple of weeks.
“Vermilion County at this point has been quite low,” he said. There is always the possibility to reach the max point at the hospital, but they are hoping not, he added.
He said there have been offers from outside agencies to use outside sites close to the hospital as part of an overflow strategy for patients.
He added that hospital staff have drills for health emergencies. But he said the severity of COVID-19 is what is different.
“This is a much more aggressive infection. The attention to detail has to be a lot more stringent...,” he said about donning and wearing protective equipment.
He said testing numbers locally also are improving.
“I think it’s always to expect the worst and hope for the best,” Kucich said. “No one can really predict how bad it will be.”
He said OSF Sacred Heart is here to provide the services and deal with whatever surge happens. Families and community members will be taken care of.
He too added that if patients don’t have health insurance, “it’s a general practice. At OSF we take care of our patients.” Insurance is not a determining factor.
Kucich said stringent hand washing remains an important protection, and staying at home is best. “That’s what’s going to help slow this down,” he said.
Everyone should consider themselves at risk for exposure to COVID-19. That means that everyone should stay home as much as possible and self-monitor for symptoms. Self-monitoring means checking yourself daily for fever, cough, shortness of breath or a sore throat. Health officials do not indicate testing for mildly ill or asymptomatic people.
To protect patients, family members and staff from the spread of infectious conditions, OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart Medical Center has implemented strict visitor guidelines and hospital access.
OSF Sacred Heart is restricting visitors to one visitor per patient for only critically ill patients, patients at the end of life and patients in labor and delivery.
Out of an abundance of caution and based on recommendations from state and local health agencies, OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center has rescheduled all classes, support groups and events through April. The hospital also has eliminated truly elective procedures and will stage other procedures, based on urgency.
For more information on novel coronavirus (COVID-19), including frequently asked questions, visit COVID-19 digital health hub: www.osfhealthcare.org/covid19/.
If you suspect you have novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and it is not an emergency, do not go to a hospital or doctor’s office. Instead, use a digital care option – connect with OSF’s chatbot Clare, a digital assistant, by clicking the “Start Coronavirus Screening” at the website osfhealthcare.org. You may also call OSF’s 24/7 nurse triage line at 833-OSF-KNOW (833-673-5669).
Also, the OSF COVID Companion is a free text messaging tool that the public can use to receive guidance about COVID-19. To subscribe, users can text OSF to 67634.
Other COVID-19 Patient Resources:
— Carle (217) 902-6100; visit carle.org for an online screening tool and patient information about COVID-19. A smart form will guide patients through a series of questions to assess their symptoms and risk and provide guidance on how, where or if a patient should seek care.
— Christie Clinic (217) 366-4070 (8 am – 5 pm, Monday – Friday); visit christieclinic.com or follow Christie Clinic on social media for the most up to date information on COVID-19.
