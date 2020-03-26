Hospital officials thank community

DANVILLE — OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart Medical Center officials are giving a big thank you to Vermilion County residents and the community for the support they're showing the hospital in this time of uncertainty with the coronavirus pandemic.
Jennifer Compton, vice president of ancillary services and hospital administration with the hospital, said "it's our passion to serve our individuals," and all the support they've been receiving "means a lot at the hospital."
The community has stepped up, such as hotels reaching out to offer places for physicians and nurses to stay, businesses offering personal protective equipment including masks and inquiring about the need for any additional hospital beds, food being brought in for employees and other heart-warming gestures.
Cancer center volunteers this week put hearts with messages such as “Thinking about you” on the glass windows where patients look outside at nature.
"I think the community's support in general has been amazing," Compton said.
At this time the hospital's main lobby is closed. Visitors are restricted and everyone is to enter through a screening tent at the emergency department.
"Everyone comes through the ER tent," Compton said, adding that there are signs directing people down the ramp to be screened in the bright yellow tent.
Temperatures are not being checked on everyone, but those entering the hospital are asked if they have a fever, cough, sore throat or shortness of breath. Those cleared receive a sticker of the day, which are different colors.
Compton said they've had great cooperation and people have had fun, waiting to see what color the stickers are each day.
She said there've been no lines for people to wait, and "it's been well received." The tent is manned 24 hours a day.
Overall, operations have been as normal as they can be, she added, despite the building being locked down.
Elective surgeries are being postponed, with the chief medical officer clearing any immediate needs.
Patients have been understanding, and are relieved a little in the decision being made for them regarding some surgery decisions, she added.
She said in "baby land" inside the hospital, they've implemented one fewer visitor. Expectant mothers are allowed one support person to stay with them.
"The ER has been a little quieter than it usually is on a normal day," Compton said, about the high volumes of people it can see.
"Patients are staying home and evaluating how sick they are," she said, adding people are not going out if they don't have to.
Some people go to the emergency room to be tested for COVID-19 and are referred to the strict Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
Hospital officials also have been a little surprised in not having additional people come in with heart issues due to stress about the situation. Compton said people handle stressors in different ways.
She added the hospital has a great team and the pandemic is reaffirming that and how everyone is working together.
It has shown "how wonderful everyone is," she said about their mission partners taking on different roles and supporting one another.
She said they receive daily updates through the Vermilion County Health Department and Illinois Department of Public Health on the number of new cases and deaths. There also are regular calls within the ministry, and incident command sections meet throughout the week.
Hospital officials don't know how bad it could get or won't get here locally.
"Right now we're actually sitting pretty good; we've not seen the volume and not had a positive case in Vermilion County," Compton said, but added that could change pretty quickly.
According to Doug Toole, public health administrator with the Vermilion County Health Department, "any health care provider can collect a nasal specimen, and then send the swab to a lab for analysis. I can confirm that the emergency department at OSF is sending specimens to one of the three Illinois Department of Public Health labs (in Chicago, Springfield and Carbondale) on a daily basis. Carle and Christie are also sending in specimens to the state labs — though not daily — but I cannot say whether the specimens are being taken at the Carle Hospital in Hoopeston, at Urgent Care, or at individual doctor’s offices."
At this time, the health department is not collecting nasal swabs and sending them to the state labs for analysis.
"Initially, all COVID-19 specimens were sent to one of the state labs for analysis. The state labs require an authorization number from the local health department, so we had a complete count of all specimens from Vermilion County being tested, and we received copies of all of the results — positive and negative for COVID-19," according to Toole.
"Now, more of the commercial labs are coming online with COVID-19 tests. More lab capacity means more people can be tested, which is good, but the private labs do not require an authorization number from the health departments. So, going forward, the health department will have a count of all of the specimens that test positive for COVID-19 — from both state and commercial labs — but will not have a count of the specimens that are sent to the commercial labs."
