Dark History and Horror Convention and Screaming Mad Film Festival 2022 will be at the Conference Center at the I Hotel, 111 St. Mary’s Rd., Champaign, on Aug. 19 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
General Admission grants access to DHHC and SMFF. Tickets may be purchased in advance or at the door: Friday, $10 advance/$15 door, Saturday, $20 advance/$25 door, Weekend Pass, $25 advance/$30 door.
Children 10 and under are free. All advance ticket sales end Aug. 18.
“Mall Rats” with star Jeremy London, and “Dazed and Confused” with star Jason London each require separate tickets: $10 advance/$15 door. Seating and tickets are limited.
DHHC aims to be family friendly. This year, they will offer face painting, trick or treating, free coloring pages, balloons, cornhole and other activities in a Kid Zone to be more inclusive for younger guests. Guests are encouraged to come in costume or cosplay, and there will be areas for onsite gaming, and to speak with presenters and filmmakers.
The film fest will showcase 32 movies from 7 countries, most unrated. As films may not be appropriate for all ages, viewer discretion is strongly recommended.
The organization will follow the guidance of the Champaign County Public Health District in regards to the pandemic. No outside food or drink is allowed. A cash snack and beverage bar will be open. The Dark History and Horror Convention & the Screaming Mad Film Festival is an annual event that bridges the darker side of history and true crime with pop culture and the horror genre.
At the 2022 convention, guests can meet celebrities and special guests that include:
EDWARD FURLONG (Terminator 2, Pet Semetary 2, American History X, Detroit Rock City)
JEREMY LONDON (Mallrats, The Babysitter, 7thHeaven)
JASON LONDON (Dazed and Confused, The Man in the Moon, The Rage Carrie 2)
R.A. MIHAILOFF (Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III, Hatchet II, Pumpkinhead II, and the upcoming film Smothered)
JAMES O’BARR, creator of The Crow comic that led to film and TV adaptations
THE HARP TWINS, Camille and Kennerly Kitt, musicians and performance stars called “Intrepid musicians” by Billy Idol. With more than 1 million followers across social media platforms, the Harp Twins are making their first appearance in Illinois outside of Chicago and will play throughout the convention and during special performances on each day alongside “Heavy Viking” musicians, THE VOLFGANG TWINS, Drømil and Drømal Vøn Vølfgang.
DACRESTOKER, great-grandnephew to BRAM STOKER and international best-selling author, will also present both days, and will commemorate the 125th anniversary of Dracula.
DUANE NORTHRUP, Champaign County Coroner, will present on Saturday.
JEFF GAITHER, an officially licensed Rat Fink artist who worked under and is part of legendary artist and hot rod builder ED ROTH’s legacy. Gaither’s art has graced the covers of bands like The Misfits and Guns and Roses, and is seen globally on skateboards, magazine covers, posters, merchandise, books, and more.
ILLINOIS STATE UNIVERSITY PROFESSORS DR. ERIC WESSELMANN (PSYCHOLOGY), DR. LI ZENG (FILM) and DR. SCOTT JORDAN (PSYCHOLOGY) present: Why We Love Horror on Saturday.
Other celebrities include CESARGARCIA (Breaking Bad, Fast and the Furious 4) and MATTHEW ATCHLEY (actor and artist). Authors include DACRE STOKER, BOB MOTTA (John Wayne Gacy’s defense attorney’s son), local authors KASTIE PAVLIK, KENNY SILLS and DAVID BUSBOOM, and many more.
Guest panelists include DACRE STOKER, CORONER DUANE NORTHRUP, ISU PSYCHOLOGY & FILM PROFESSORS, & THE HARP & VOLFGANG TWINS, and topics range from Bram Stoker, Vlad Dracul, and Death Investigations: A Conversation with Coroner Duane Northrup (audience participation is encouraged) to Why We Love Horror, Ted Bundy, and John Wayne Gacy. Our presentation and film fest schedules are posted online.
Alternative/horror drag artist LEOTA TOMBS, who specializes in vintage forms of side/freak show acts from the days of Coney Island, human blockhead, fire eater and more, and will be performing throughout, and actress and children’s book author, LAILA HALEY(Sinister II, Overdue), will be face painting for a cancer charity on Celebrity Row. Guests of all ages are encouraged to dress up or cosplay, and to Trick-or-Treat (in August!) at convention tables, and take free selfies against the convention backdrop.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.