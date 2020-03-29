HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston City council called an emergency meeting Friday to discuss approving a resolution declaring a state of emergency regarding the Covid-19 virus and to begin implementing Stage III of the Covid-19 City plan.
Stage I and II of the plan were previously put in place by Mayor Bill Crusinberry earlier this month.
Word was received Thursday by the City of Hoopeston that Watseka had its first case of Covid-19 diagnosed in Iroquois County. Since Watseka is less than 40 miles away, according to the Stage III plan, an emergency meeting was called.
Mayor Protem Bill Goodwine called for a motion on the resolution. None was made.
Many of the council members felt Hoopeston was not at that stage to implement Stage III and didn’t want to over-react to the Watseka diagnoses, especially since the person diagnosed was quarantined at home.
A second case was diagnosed Friday, EMA Director Brad Hardcastle told the council.
“It (Covid-19) spreads quickly,” Hardcastle said. “It’s going to be here eventually.”
Stage III of the Covid-19 are guidelines, according to Hardcastle, and not all of the plan would be put in place at once. The resolution makes it possible for EMA to order the supplies necessary should a Covid-19 case be diagnosed in Hoopeston and for the City to be reimbursed for its purchases.
Hardcastle further stated there was a chain of command that the municipality had to go through to get the supplies needed to protect the first responders. EMA had to make a list and give it to Vermilion County. Vermilion County would then order the supplies — along with their own — through the State of Illinois.
The resolution had to be approved for EMA to place the order, Hardcastle said, otherwise, supplies cannot be ordered.
Alderman Alex Houmes said he would like to see a medical person on the committee with Hardcastle, Crusinberry, Chief Jim DeWitt and Fire Chief Joel Bird. Bird stated they do get daily email from the Health Department with updates. Still Houmes felt a medical person was needed on the committee to round it out.
Hoopeston does not have any supplies that could be used during a Covid-19 outbreak, according to Bird, DeWitt and Hardcastle. Nothing was mentioned as to whether or not Carle Hospital in Hoopeston was prepared in the event that Covid-19 cases were diagnosed in Hoopeston and nothing was listed in the Stage III plan mentioning hospital preparedness.
City Attorney Dave Wesner stated his opinion to the council before a motion was made, “Do you wait until you have it and scramble to get equipment or do you prepare?”
Alderman Carl Ankenbrand finally made a motion, seconded by Alderman Robin Lawson. The resolution declaring a state of emergency regarding Covid-19 was passed 6-1 with Alderman Chad Yaden voting no.
Besides ordering supplies such as masks, gloves and other equipment, the police department is looking at an intercom at a cost of approximately $1,400 in the event the building was totally shut down rather than a phone system that would cost more. An intercom could be used going forward, DeWitt said.
It was noted there would be no curfew set at this time for Hoopeston residents. Crusinberry could implement that if the need arises, Goodwine said.
Everything would remain the same except the Covid-19 committee has permission to buy the equipment needed to be prepared for a Covid-19 outbreak.
In other council business, the budget meeting was postponed until a later date.
The next Hoopeston Council meeting will be Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at 7 p.m.
