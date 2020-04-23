HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston City council held a digital meeting Tuesday evening with the city budget at the top of the agenda.
After a lengthy discussion, the budget with accruals was approved unanimously, but with a freeze on all one-time items.
Alderman Bill Goodwine said, after the coronavirus, the budget will be revisited and changes made if necessary. He advised everyone to minimize spending if they can, especially with the loss of some of the income for gaming, sales taxes at restaurants and businesses and the expense of unemployment.
“Going to be some hard times,” Goodwine added.
Income, Goodwine said, was $2,314,000, expenses at $1,940,000 before accruals which, due to the coronavirus, could be overstated by $350,000.
“We’ll be back together by the end of June,” reiterated Goodwine, “if not before, to discuss (budget) again.”
In other council business, the police committee received five bids for the police department Trailblazer and seven bids for the Crown Victoria. Julio Crispin was the high bidder for both vehicles, purchasing each vehicle for $800. Council approved the bid unanimously.
Alderman Lourdine Florek said the SCADA system for the water treatment plant needs to be updated. It is 30 years old. Estimated cost to replace the system is $76,635.
Tim Cowarn, Donohue & Associates engineer, is working with Mayor Bill Crusinberry, Florek said, and discussing another IEPA loan for an unspecified project. Crusinberry would like to replace the sewer on Market Street from Penn to Seminary streets, which keeps breaking. Both items were informational items and need more information to be presented to the council.
Due to the lack of lifeguards and the Covid-19 virus, the swimming pool will not open this year. Florek said it was hoped the splash pad will open later once everything opens up.
Republic Services will have bulk item pick up again at City Hall starting Saturday, May 2. People bringing bulk items must have identification showing they live in Hoopeston and will be responsible for putting items in dumpsters. Social distancing, masks and gloves should be used during this time and will be used by the staff at the collection site.
The garden meter program for watering gardens and for pools will be discontinued due to the age of the meters and breakage. Parts are unavailable to fix them. The city will not buy more due to the expense, Florek said. Residents who paid a $10 deposit can fill out the online forms for a refund. Bring forms and meters to the bulk garbage collection site at City Hall on Saturday, May 2, for collection.
It was announced that alley pick up will begin May 4. Yard waste only will be collected, said Alderman Jeff Wise. Nothing else will be picked up.
Wise added that the Motor Fuel Tax used for the summer street project, can also be used to help with the tree situation. Any leftover money will help take down trees along the streets. This was something the city did not know until Wade Gocking, street superintendent, made some phone calls, Wise said.
Treasured Roots was the only bid for the perpetual care at Floral HIll in the amount of $9,000. It was approved unanimously. Also approved for the cemetery was the Birkey bid for a new mower at a cost of $11,995 and Bill Redden’s bid of $751.50 for the cemetery dump truck.
Three new firemen were added to the Hoopeston Fire Department, according to Alderman Robin Lawson. They are Kyle Vaughn, Nick Grant and Brodie Herman.
Brad Hardcastle, EMA director, said 11 cases of cornavirus have been confirmed in Vermilion County. There are no lab confirmed tests in Hoopeston, however. He added the intercom at the police department is working well.
The next Hoopeston council meeting will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, unless notified of a different date.
