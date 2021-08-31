HOOPESTON — There are a few new events at this year's 77th annual National Sweetcorn Festival in Hoopeston that's sponsored by the Hoopeston Jaycees.
All proceeds from the festival fund the Hoopeston Jaycees Christmas projects: Toys for Kids and Underprivledged Kids' Christmas.
Sweeetcorn Festival events start tonight with the midway carnival rides and continue through Labor Day on Monday.
According to Hoopeston Jaycees President Brad Hardcastle, "new this year we have the FFA Alumni Association’s Thunder in the Corn Truck and Tractor Pull."
This is an NTPA grand national event and will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3 and Saturday, Sept. 4.
This year’s National Sweetheart Pageant has 29 contestants and will follow the same format as previous pageants, according to Hardcastle.
Other events include a flea market, beer garden, music, car show, parade at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, fishing derby, pie eating contest, bingo and cornhole tournament.
The demolition derby is on Sunday, Sept. 5. Gates open at 3 p.m. and the event starts at 5 p.m.
Hardcastle said make sure to get there early to get your seats.
As always, free hot buttered sweetcorn will be served Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
"We are all looking forward to having our festival again this year. We missed everyone last year and we have loaded up this year’s festival to make up for it," Hardcastle said.
Hoopeston's Sweetcorn Festival was canceled lasts year due to COVID-19. However, there was a golf cart parade.
A full event schedule for the 2021 festival can be found at www.nationalsweetcornfestival.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.