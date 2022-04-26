Driver Bre Crose walks to friend and crash victim Trevor Schwartz after checking on her other friend Payton Armstrong after their crash with a van while drinking and driving. The mock accident was staged behind Hoopeston High School so students could see the consequences of drinking and driving. Other participants in the crash included the Hoopeston Police Department, Carle Ambulance Services, the Hoopeston Fire Department and Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden.
Hoopeston firefighters try to open the passenger door to extricate "deceased" victim Payton Armstrong during a drunk driving mock crash scenario at Hoopeston High School Friday morning. Ejected "victim" Trevor Schwartz,( foreground) is attended to by Carle Ambulance EMTs. The mock crash was set up by Principal John Klaber to show students the consequences of drinking and driving prior to this prom season.
Hoopeston High School students observe the scene of a mock crash site. The students observed emergency personnel from Carle, the Hoopeston Police Department and Hoopeston Fire Department extricate and treat the "victims" of this drunk driving scenario Friday morning at Hoopeston High School. Principal John Klaber hoped to show students the impact of drinking and driving prior to this prom season.
Hoopeston Fire Department firefighters and Carle Ambulance emergency medical technicians responded to the mock crash scene at Hoopeston High School Friday morning. Mock victim Payton Armstrong (hanging out the window) was later declared dead by Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden, while ejected victim Trevor Schwartz was placed on an immobilization board and transported for treatment. Principal John Klaber hoped to show the students the consequences of drinking and driving prior to prom season.
Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden, far left, walks the mock crash scene after declaring crash "victim" Payton Armstrong deceased (inside the vehicle) while Carle Ambulance EMTs work on the ejected "victim" Trevor Schwartz during the mock crash scene at Hoopeston High School Friday morning. Hoopeston High School principal John Klaber had the scene set up to show students the consequences of drinking and driving prior to this prom season.
Hoopeston Police Department officer Josh Douglas checks the pulse of victim Payton Armstrong while looking at the other victim Trevor Schwartz during a mock crash event at Hoopeston High School Friday morning. The staged crash was meant to simulate a drunken driving accident and was intended to show students the consequences of drinking and driving. Members of Carle Ambulance, Hoopeston Fire Department and Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden were also on hand at the "scene." Hoopeston Principal John Klaber wanted to leave an impact on the students prior to prom season.
Hoopeston Fire Department firefighters help extricate Nick Hofer (in the white hoodie) and Isaias Diaz (in the black shirt) from the mock wreckage of a drunk driving accident.
