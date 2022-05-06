Hoopeston School Board met April 28 and approved the area principals, assistant principals and non-union staff a three percent pay raise.
The board also approved the hiring of summer education program and the 2022-2023 school staff and resignations and transfer people.
In other board of education business, the board approved spending $12,066.37 for Chromebook cases and the annual Chromebook replacement plan for the 2022-2023 school year.
Approved the IHSA membership for the coming year, the district Accelerated Placement Philosophy and Procedures, the repair and refinishing of the high school cafeteria school for $33,700, the requests for proposals (RFP) for district truck and school furniture, and the design and RFP for outside bleacher and press box for replacement in summer 2021.
The board also approved a quote from Sprinkmann Insulation to replace the insulation on heat pipes in the John Greer tunnel, a leave of absence for a teacher for the 2022- 23 year, approved payment of a retirement bonus of an educational support person at the end of this year, and the school calendar for 2023-2024 as presented.
Approved keeping closed executive session minutes from April 9 and 22, May 20, June 17, July 15, August 4, 19 and 21 and September 16, all from 2021, due to confidentiality and approved destruction of executive session minutes from May 21, June 18, July 16, August 20, September 2 and 17, all from 2020.
The next Hoopeston School Board meeting will be Thursday, May 19.
