Two Hoopeston residents were killed in a two-vehicle accident on Illinois 1 Tuesday afternoon.
According to Illinois State Police, Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden pronounced Linda and Jerry Crippin, both 62, of Hoopeston, deceased at the scene.
According to police, the accident occurred at approximately 2:28 p.m. on Illinois 1 at Vermilion County Road 4000 North Road, between Rossville and Hoopeston.
The driver of a 2012 silver Chevrolet Silverado was Joshua A. Newberry, 25, of Hoopeston.
A 2002 green Jeep Liberty was driven by Linda Crippin.
A preliminary investigation indicates Newberry was traveling northbound on Illinois Route 1, approaching Vermillion County 4000 North Road, as the Crippins were traveling southbound. Newberry's vehicle crossed over the center line divider and struck the Crippin vehicle head on, in the Crippin's lane of travel/right emergency shoulder.
Newberry was transported by ambulance to a local area hospital, with non-life threatening injures. Newberry was issued citations for improper lane usage and for not wearing a seatbelt.
The investigation is ongoing.
