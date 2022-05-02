HOOPESTON — Jordan Crook has been a reporter for 14 years at the Hoopeston Chronicle and his time there has now ended with the newspaper closing this week.
The Chronicle provided news from around the Hoopeston/Rossville area in print and online. The weekly newspaper was a member of the Community Media Group family of publications.
The newspaper dates back to 1872, with different names through the years, including North Vermilion Chronicle, Hoopeston Herald and Hoopeston Chronicle Herald.
“I was hired to serve as a reporter for The Chronicle right after graduating from Eastern Illinois University,” Crook said, “and to say I was nervous about taking the role would be a great understatement.”
While it was a short drive out of Milford, it took him quite a while to get acclimated to the community.
A few weeks after he had been hired, he was covering a story at the Multi-Agency. Chalmers Flint was the director then and welcomed him to the Mutli-Agency and community. Flint made a point of introducing him to the crowd.
“I was caught off guard being introduced to so many new people at once,” Crook said. “This moment helped me feel like I was a part of the community and helped me move forward in my development as a reporter.”
Although Crook would like to thank all the people involved with his time at The Chronicle, he felt he would forget some of them. He thanked all the people for their help.
“Your help has been greatly appreciated,” Crook said.
One of Crook’s earliest goals at The Chronicle was providing coverage for the school system. He felt that everyone should know about the hard work and dedication that teachers, staff and administrators put in every day. He greatly appreciated all they did for him.
He also thanked all the students who worked for The Chronicle in various capacities over the years and all the people and other organizations that helped him.
Crook plans to remain in the community since he will be working with the regional sister papers of The Chronicle and will be taking pictures of different events needed for them.
“It has been a pleasure and an honor.... to serve this community for the past 14 years. Thank you all so much,” said Crook.
