HOOPESTON — For 50 years, the Hoopeston Multi-Agency has been providing services to Hoopeston and northern Vermilion County residents.
August marks its 50th year, and the agency is celebrating with its monthly dance and an open house in which the public is invited to attend.
The Hoopeston Multi-Agency, 206 S. First Ave. in Hoopeston, will host a senior dance on Aug. 13. The meal will start at 5 p.m. and music will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Call 217-283-5544 to reserve a seat.
This is the first meal back in some time, executive director and board president Beth Bray Knecht said.
She said they have a senior dance once a month, but with COVID-19, they quit serving a meal. The dates of the monthly dance differ due to when they can get the band, she added.
At a Christmas dance when COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, they had about 90 people in attendance. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, they’d see 75 to 100 people at the dances.
In addition to the dance being part of this month’s 50th birthday celebration for the Hoopeston Multi-Agency, an open house will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Multi-Agency. There will be cake and refreshments.
The agency will have 50 percent off bus rides, 50 percent off everything in the thrift store, and other drawings of gift certificates and things.
History, services
The Multi-Agency originally had its offices on the third floor of the former City National Bank building. It had a director’s office, a reception office and an office for counselors, according to Bill Nicholls, finance officer and board member. He has been with the Hoopeston Multi-Agency since the beginning.
The building where the agency is presently located was a former printing plant and office for the Hoopeston Chronicle Herald. After the paper ceased its own printing operation and vacated the building, the building was donated to the Eastern Illinois Multi-Purpose Center under the direction of volunteer director Dorothy Metz.
In 1995, the decision was made to merge the two entities together to better serve the community. At that time the Multi-Agency moved into the building. Since the building was basically a factory with cement floors, opening ceilings with wooden rafters and leaky roof, many upgrades were needed.
Since the merger, upgrades that have taken place include new flooring, kitchen, new roof, new ceilings, updated HVAC, construction of the senior card room, additional counseling offices and updating and increasing space for the Thrift Shop and Food Pantry.
The mission of the non-profit Hoopeston Multi-Agency Service Center is to provide information, referrals and assistance to those in need economically and socially to promote individual self-sufficiency and societal stability, as well as to serve as a community center in the Hoopeston area along with Northern Vermilion County and its immediate surrounding area.
The Multi-Agency provides local access to federal, state, county and private social service agencies for residents of Northern Vermilion County. Access to social service agencies is accomplished through information and referral.
The Hoopeston Multi-Agency Service Center also provides office space and other supportive services for various agency representatives such as counselors and caseworkers, to provide social services in Northern Vermilion County. Space is also available to rent for private parties, showers, anniversaries, job fairs and various church functions.
For specific information on programs and services, contact the office directly at 217-283-5544.
The Hoopeston Multi Agency Service Center is funded by the Vermilion County Mental Health 708 Board, East Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging, Inc., United Fund of Grant Township, East Central Illinois Community Action Agency, local donations and private contributions through corporate grants, businesses and individuals.
It provides transportation for senior citizens and disabled citizens five days a week, year-round.
The thrift shop, open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, is a source of revenue and a great place to shop.
The agency has a new website at hoopestonmultiagency.org.
Beth Bray Knecht has been director for three years.
She said residents rely on their transportation program.
The van is used by those who live in Hoopeston’s city limits to go to doctor appointments, the grocery store and other uses.
Knecht said one person needed transportation to visit a relative in a nursing home and another to get to a job.
“We run (the van) 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, Monday through Friday,” she said.
The agency also has: ladies’ coffee and donuts on Wednesday mornings; euchre club on Wednesday afternoons; the front office helps with Circuit Breaker license plate discount forms, and helps with Medicaid, food stamps and other services.
Bray Knecht said they connect people to services as needed.
One homeless girl came to the agency, and they helped her get into a shelter.
The agency’s food pantry is for emergency use only.
Adecco also has employment services at the agency.
In addition to other uses in the building, a karate class is Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
The agency annually also has a school drive for school supplies. Donations come from the public and churches, such as donating shoes too.
This year, 226 children were already signed up.
“We typically do 200 kids a year,” Bray Knecht said about giving out school supplies.
The agency also has helped with Thanksgiving baskets and Christmas gifts, when funding is available.
Survivor Resource Center and Crosspoint Human Services visit clients at the agency. The Dwelling Place has provided cleaning and other supplies.
A local church has a moms’ group that meets there. Another group comes together at the agency for those dealing with depression.
Bray Knecht said the agency has 15-20 staff members and volunteers.
The agency had contact with 2,178 different people in 2021 through its programs. During the last three years, it’s been more than 2,000 annually.
The transportation program can have 700 to 1,000 stops a month.
“During these 50 years, the agency has been very blessed to help and support so many people in northern Vermilion County,” according to Bray Knecht.
For more information about programs and events, visit the agency’s Facebook page and website.
