The Hoopeston City Council on Tuesday voted to approve the Citizens Advisory Committee.
After a discussion of the pros and cons of the service, Alderwoman Lourdine Florek gave her reason to vote against the effort.
“Let’s go with this one,” said Alderwoman Kellie Ferrell. “Try it out, see how it works out.”
The board voted 6-1 to approve the Citizen Advisory Committee with Florek voting against it. Alderman Joe Garrett was absent from the meeting.
In other business, the council discussed the perpetual care program.
Alderman Stephen Eyrich, cemetery committee, had been doing research into this program and found that the last donation was made in 2013. This program was used for grave blankets at Christmas time and potted flowers in the summer time.
“For the last several years, we have been using somewhere in the neighborhood of $10,000 a year,” said Eyrich, “because we’ve been providing grave blankets and potted urns and also spending about $300 a week watering those urns.”
Eyrich proposed eliminating the ordinance that dealt with this ordinance. The council voted to eliminate the perpetual care program from the cemetery with a vote of 7-0.
Fire Chief Joel Bird announced a hospital day would be presented on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the fire station.
Mayor Jeff Wise reported that Dawn Layden now had a new title as the operations manager. She had previously served as the administrative coordinator but was now taking on more duties for her job.
The Hoopeston council’s next meeting will be March 15 at 7 p.m. at City Hall. A committee of the whole will meet at 6:30 p.m. to continue reviewing the city ordinances.
