Hoopeston Mayor Bill Crusinberry has announced his plans to resign due to his health.
Outlining his health issues to the City Council this week, he plans to submit a formal letter of resignation and the guidelines for the council to replace a mayor of the city, Crusinberry said.
“As many of you know, in February 2020 I was diagnosed with cancer. I was told it would be very treatable. Last November, I had to make a decision as to whether I would seek another term as mayor of Hoopeston."
He went on to say, "I consulted with my doctors and was told that my disease was still treatable. I talked with family and friends and decided to ask the voters of Hoopeston for their support for re-election as mayor.
"Nearly two years have passed and, while my cancer is still treatable, the treatments required are more extensive and have affected my everyday way of life. In talking with city supervisors, we feel that city business is being conducted thoroughly and effectively.
"However, I now feel that the time I have to be able to devote to conducting the business of the city does not meet the standards I expect from myself. Therefore, after much deliberation, I have decided that it is in the best interest of the city that I step down from the office of mayor of Hoopeston.
"I will soon be submitting my letter of resignation along with the process of the council seeking my replacement as laid out by the Illinois Municipal League. In their handbook, the league has definite guidelines which follow Illinois state statutes. This process will accompany my letter of resignation.”
Crusinberry expressed pride at the progress Hoopeston has made during his time on the council.
"Although not all the council’s decisions were popular, I look around now and see the town on the move. It has been an honor and a pleasure to work with these council members and the ones that have proceeded them,” he said.
In other city business at this week's meeting, April Jones outlined plans to develop a “Miracles on Main Street” celebration for next year. She was hoping to work with community members and local businesses on the 2022 Christmas season to develop a Christmas pageant on Dec. 3, 2022, for all ages to kick off the holiday season and open on Dec. 9-10. She went into details of the Christmas pageant including Santa reading “The Night Before Christmas” to the children, adding they had a Facebook page entitled "Hoopeston Presents Miracles on Main Street."
No approval was needed for the event, according to mayor protem Alderman Jeff Wise.
The council approved this year’s tax levy.
Alderman Bob Porth announced a special meeting at 9 a.m. today to deal with finances for the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.