Hoopeston Mayor Bill Crusinberry passed away Friday. While he had been fighting illness, his unexpected death was a shock to the community and a great loss to his family.
Bill Crusinberry began his public service career as a city council member first and later, in 2009, he became Hoopeston's mayor. In February 2020 he learned he had cancer but was told that it was treatable. He remained in office during his treatment, but at the first council meeting in December, he announced he would be resigning as mayor because the cancer had become more aggressive. His resignation had not yet taken effect.
Crusinberry was responsible for Hoopeston's Vermilion Advantage, participation in the Vermilion County MEG board, the Central Illinois Land Bank Authority and Keep Vermilion County Beautiful. He helped with community projects, the corner of Routes 1 and 9 project, and also oversaw improvements to the water and sewer systems of the city among other Hoopeston areas. Residents say he will be greatly missed.
According to Dawn Layden, Administrative Coordinator, "I don't know anyone who had as much love for this community as he did. Every decision he made, whether popular or not, was something he believed was the best thing for the community. It was never about himself."
Other people were surprised at the mayor's death.
"He had been sick for some time," Nancy Thorn said. "I just don't think the people of Hoopeston thought it was bad."
Thorn said there may need to be a special election because his current term started not long ago. She said it's possible there could be someone appointed as interim mayor to fill in.
From Betty Richards, "Bill Crusinberry loved Hoopeston, and the people of Hoopeston. No, he did not make everyone happy, but that is impossible. What he did do was put his heart and soul into Hoopeston, first as owner/operator of Crunch's, then as Mayor. He was a kind and generous man. I will miss him."
As one employee of Hoopeston said, "Bill is greatly missed and we will continue to miss him as a person, his vast knowledge of the city, and his love for the community. He was a great man and an amazing Mayor. The city and its employees will grieve for a long time. The city will move forward as he would want us to so the city can continue to grow and take care of business."
Crusinberry, 72, passed away at 5:17 p.m. Friday at his home. He was born July 27, 1949, in Danville, the son of Floyd Cecil and Wanda June (Rothgeb) Crusinberry. He married Brenda Kay Denton on March 1, 1999, in Mesa, AZ. She survives in Hoopeston.
According to his obituary information, he will be cremated, per his wishes. A visitation will be 4–6 p.m. Thursday at the First Church of God, 1004 E. Orange St., in Hoopeston. The memorial service will follow the visitation and will begin at 6 p.m. with Larry Baughn officiating. A private family burial will be conducted.
Memorials in Crusinberry's honor may be made to the First Church of God, 1004 E. Orange St., Hoopeston, IL 60942, or the Gary Sinise Foundation (Homes for Disabled Veterans), P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.