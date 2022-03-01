A 33-year-old Hoopeston man has died in a single-vehicle accident.
The victim of the accident that occurred at about 2 p.m. Monday at Route 1 and County Road 4000 North, between Rossville and Hoopeston, has been identified as Charlie Dickerson III, according to Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden.
The female passenger was reportedly taken to an area hospital. Her condition is unknown, according to McFadden.
The accident occurred at approximately the same location as a double fatal accident earlier in February.
The Illinois State Police and the Vermilion County Coroner’s office continue to investigate.
