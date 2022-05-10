Hoopeston Public Library opened its seed library last week.
The library opened the seed library to help more local residents get into gardening. Hoopeston residents can go to the library, pick out the seeds they want and check them out like a library book.
The seed library is location on the library’s main level, 110 N. Fourth St., Hoopeston. Current seed offerings include radishes, zucchini, basil, asters, zinnias, sunflowers and snapdragons.
The “checked out” seeds cannot be returned since they will be planted, however local gardeners are encouraged to bring in their excess seeds to help replenish the library.
Many seeds can be harvested from flower or vegetable gardens at the end of the growing season. Gardeners are encouraged to also do that as the season progresses.
HPL’s startup seed library is funded in part by donations given in memory of former longtime library staff member Donna Judy, who died earlier this year.
Seeds were purchases locally at Treasured Roots Flowers, Gifts & Garden.
Seeds have also been donated by the University of Illinois Extension’s Master Gardeners Program.
Library hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The library is closed on Sunday.
