The Hoopeston City Council met on Tuesday to discuss city ordinances and to make changes to them.
“What I’m proposing is we’re going to break the entire ordinance book down,” Mayor Jeff Wise said. “Title One and Title Two will be easy since there’s nothing really to discuss.”
Wise said many of the ordinances need to be revised by the council, as a whole, with the focus on the printed version of the ordinances. It would be a time-consuming project.
“Yes, this is going to be a huge undertaking,” he said. “But, if we don’t do it, we’ll just be kicking the can down the road for the next group to deal with. And we really need to get some of these things fixed.”
He also announced his intention to form the group outlined in the city ordinance, Chapter 2.48, which calls for the creation of a Citizen Advisory Committee. No one could recall it being implemented but the committee would have 35 members as it is currently written, Wise said.
“Thiry-five is too big,” Alderwoman Lourdine Florek said.
Wise admitted that the number was probably too big, but that it could be lowered. The committee could take ideas from the community, work them into proposals for the planning committee and the council could decide on them.
“We will have more people active in city government,” said Wise. “So, Alderman positions, I think more people will run for them because they’ll be active in what’s going on.”
When asked about people living outside the city, but owning a business inside the city, if they could be on a committee, Wise said he didn’t object to it.
Then Alderman Joe Garrett asked, “I guess my question is that if we’re all in agreement that thirty-five is too many, should we just address that instead of trying to go straight through the ordinances?”
Wise said it would need to be on the next agenda and asked council members for any other ordinances that stand out to them. Then Wise concluded the discussion, asking the council whether they wanted to read the ordinances “cover-to-cover” or just pick and choose ordinances to discuss.
The council agreed to start at the top of the ordinances and work their way through them while still being able to bring specific ordinances to the council.
