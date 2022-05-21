HOOPESTON— The Hoopeston City council met Tuesday at City Hall to pay bills.
Doug Wagoner, Fast Lanes, was first on the agenda. He asked that the $250 gaming fee per machine not be implemented.
“I’m asking you to leave us alone for awhile,” said Wagoner. “Let us get back on our feet.”
Wagoner said the city had reaped $508,000 in gaming machines in Hoopeston, noting that if businesses “hadn’t gone to bat to get them here,” they wouldn’t have them.
Hoopeston recently changed the law so that municipalities could charge a fee, half coming from the establishments and half from the the terminal operator.
Mayor Jeff Wise said he would meet with Wagoner to see if the city could help.
Pool manager Kristi Hudson said the pool will focus on pool business such as raising funds. These funds will be separate from the city funds of the pool with Bill Goodwin as treasurer. The group had one fundraiser selling bracelets for $7, netting about $150 profit, partnering with Subway. Subway will donate proceeds from the $10 Subway card to the group.
Hudson also asked the city for funds to install a large shade tree in front of the concession rather than using umbrellas and to pay for new plywood for the flood in the concession area.
In council business, the council approved the following items with a 6-0 bid. Alderman Joe Garrett was absent.
- A motor fuel tax (MFT) engineering resolution naming Donohue & Associates as the city’s engineering firm, replacing Cummins Engineering, to oversee the Thompson Avenue project.
- A contract to provide fire services to Grant Township outside the city limits, renewing annually.
- An audit agreement, for no more than $8,500, for the April 30 audit with Russell Leigh & Associates.
- Closing the Lincoln Street railroad crossing.
- Paying the final payment for the Washington Street sewer project for $131,987.56.
The council also heard Alderwoman Kellie Ferrell will represent Hoopeston on the Central Illinois Land Bank Authority board, replacing Bill Nichols.
Alderwoman Robin Lawson will serve on the police pension board.
Heard from Fire Chief Joel Bird thanking those who supported the Firemen’s Ball and for those who helped identify and lead the arrest of the person charged with setting fire to the former Countryside Mall building.
Wise also commented on the question of why the city allowed both existing Casey’s stores to close. He said they were privately owned and we had no say in the matter. He added that the Ward 3 vacancy would be filled at a later date.
