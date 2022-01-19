The Hoopeston City Council conducted a short council meeting Tuesday evening with a virtual meeting instead of a regular meeting due to COVID-19 cases in the community.
“With city hall closing, we thought it was appropriate to just go ahead and do remote for tonight,” Mayor Jeff Wise said. “Hopefully, we’ll be in the council room for the next meeting.”
Wise postponed appointing a replacement for the empty Ward II seat until the next meeting, stating the council will make the appointment at the next council meeting.
In other council business, Alderwoman Lourdine Florek said the council will need to have a consultant look at how the city can make changes to the phosphate levels for the wastewater treatment system. She said she wanted to ask Fehr-Graham engineers of Champaign to develop a plan to handle changes which is due to the EPA in April.
Florek stated she would work closely with John McBride, owner of ERH Enterprises, which the city has hired to handle the wastewater treatment plant.
Florek made a motion to hire Fehr-Graham to handle the wastewater phosphate study. The council approved the motion with a 5-0 vote.
