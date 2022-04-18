The Hoopeston City council voted 7-1 to expand the city golf cart ordinance to include utility terrain vehicles (UTV), but did not include all terrain vehicles under the new rule.
Alderwoman Kellie Ferrell made the motion with a second by Alderwoman Robin Lawson to approve the motion. Alderwoman Lourdine Florek voted against it.
Mayor Jeff Wise said he wanted the ordinance enforced immediately.
The council also approved a motion to purchase the property at 300 E. Main Street for less than $5,000 with a 6-2 vote. Two dissenting votes by Florek and Adlerman Joe Garrett were given. This was after an executive session by the board was made.
In a third vote by the board, the council unanimously voted to approve $92,500 for the city's portion of the Thompson Avenue project, 20 percent of the total cost of the project. The council also approved the engineering costs for the project of $140,188.37 to Cummons Engineering of Springfield.
Alderman Stephen Eyrich reported the alley cleanup was set to begin Monday if the weather permitted.
Alderman Carl Ankenbrand said the new police contract will take place May 1 and the committee would meet at 4 p.m. on April 25.
