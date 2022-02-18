The Hoopeston City Council met Tuesday and approved resolutions regarding the Thompson Avenue project. The council approved a resolution to fund the agreement with the Illinois Department of Transportation and also approved $255,500 in Motor Fuel Tax for the project.
The council also approved $100 for membership in the Hoopeston Chamber of Commerce.
Alderwoman Kellie Ferrell reported that the former Kelly’s Pub in downtown Hoopeston was boarded up and waiting on condemnation signs to be posted on the property. She would report on it at the next council meeting.
The council also discussed implementing changes to the Citizens Advisory Committee, which had not been in place for years, by cutting the number from 35 members to 19 members and to have the members appointed by the council and the mayor. Two members would be appointed by the current wards and the rest by the mayor.
The city attorney would write the ordinance for the council to vote on at the next meeting.
Previous to the actual meeting, Mayor Jeff Wise announced plans to update the outdated city ordinances book page-by-page dealing with out-of-date terminology and changing or excising passages to reflect the changes that have occurred since the ordinance book was last updated.
The goal, according to Wise, was to flag any issues that needed to be fixed and then send them to the city’s attorney for language approval before finalization.
Wise encouraged council members to present any ideas they have with regards to the ordinances during the meeting.
One of the changes that came out of the meeting was returning responsibility for the city’s pool to the parks committee.
Dominion over the pool had been ceded to the water and sewer committee several years ago, but the ordinance book lists it as belonging to the parks committee and Wise felt it should be returned to that committee
Parks Committee Chairman Kyle Richards had no objection to the change and Wise said he didn’t think Water and Sewer Committee Chair Lourdine Florek, who was absent from the meeting, would object to the change either.
Another dealt with fines the city can assess for code violations and how the public was notified about upcoming council meetings. After a discussion, the council decided to recommend the city clerk have this responsibility.
Wise said he would also like to address the issue of how appointments are made to city offices, especially dealing with city comptroller/administrative assistant. The mayor has authority to make such appointments. There is no fallback in this position and this covers several other city positions.
“It goes for all of them and I, personally, have a problem with that,” said Wise, adding that he is working with Comptroller/Administrative Assistant Dawn Layden on these issues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.