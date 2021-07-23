The Hoopeston City Council voted 7-0 on Tuesday to accept a bid to remove the Brian Suiter building.
The building at 219 S. Market Street is owned by the late Suiter. Its demolition and removal was approved by the council for a bid by Silver Bros. of $13,890.
Alderman Garrett abstained from the vote because he said he was friends with Brian Silver from the fire department and did not want to create the appearance of a conflict of interest.
Officials received two bids for the project.
In other business, Mayor Bill Crusinberry stated that while two outsiders do hold licenses to operate, the Hoopeston Convenient Store and Tedd's Home Beverages, longtime businesses in Hoopeston, both have adjusted their businesses to meet "pour license" requirements to have video gaming in their stores.
Crusinberry said, "I think we've really saturated the gaming in town."
The city must now need to get a state permit.
Alderman Jeff Wise suggested a gaming ordinance be created and Crusinberry agreed.
The council also learned that trash rates will be going up 40 cents per month now that the city is entering its third year of a five year contract with Republic Services.
The Central Illinois Land Bank added two properties to this year's list and the council approved them. They are 908 W. Washington St. and 406 E. Thompson Ave., which will bring the list to six structures.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.