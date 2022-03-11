Hoopeston Area Middle School won the Vermilion County Spelling Contest Thursday night with 65 words spelled correctly.
Second place went to Oakwood (56); third place to Salt Fork (54); and fourth place to Rossville (51).
The finals were conducted at Bismarck Henning Junior High School.
Contest sponsors include the Vermilion County Regional Office of Education and the Commercial-News.
The spelling contest consists of 32 lists with 96 words on each list. The lists are given to students/coaches prior to the contest. They are on the website as well.
The contest has four quarters. At the beginning of each quarter each team will send up a speller. The list is then drawn. The spellers take turns spelling the words on the list until each of them has spelled 15 words.
The judges keep track of how many words are spelled correctly. Each quarter has a different speller from their team. At the end of the sectional the two teams who have spelled the most words correctly will advance to the finals. The finals follow the same format, except each speller spells 18 words. The team who spells the most correctly wins.
