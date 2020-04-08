HOOPESTON — Hoopeston Area CUSD 11 will change the distribution sites for sack lunches due to the extended stay-at-home order for schools and continue providing educational materials through remote learning until the end of the mandated school closure.
The changes will better serve the student population that attend the school from Rankin, East Lynn and Wellington, as well as Hoopeston who depend on school lunches to supplement the day.
Superintendent Robert Richardson said, beginning this week, the district distributed two days of lunches, enough for Monday and Tuesday this week, at Rankin Lions Club, East Lynn Fire Station, Wellington Post Office and John Greer bus lane from 11 a.m. to noon.
Today, the district will distribute three days of lunches, enough for the rest of the week at the same locations and time.
Beginning April 13, the district will distribute five days of lunches, at the same locations and time.
The changes are for the safety and well-being of the staff and the families the school serves, Richardson said, adding it will help limit the amount of person-to-person contact.
“Our goal is to provide the resources needed for continuity of instruction, while keeping everyone as safe as possible. Limiting the number of time exposed to other persons will aid in reducing the number of cases of the COVID-19 virus. We thank you for your cooperation through this challenging time; we will get through this together,” he said.
