The new Casey’s in Hoopeston opened today with its “Here for Good” mentality.
As a grand opening celebration, the store is offering customers specials throughout the day: $1 single topping pizza slices, $0.50 donuts and $1 medium-sized fountain drinks.
“At Casey’s, our purpose is to make the lives of our guests and communities better each day,” said Darren Rebelez, president and chief executive officer of Casey’s. “We’re excited to welcome our neighbors to our new stores where they can find everything they need to keep their day going, including our delicious handmade pizza, snacks and drinks and other daily needs.”
The store will remain open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. There are six gasoline pumps offering the following fuel types: 87E, 91E, 93E, E85, DEF and biodiesel blend. The store will also have made-from-scratch pizza, bakery items, breakfast sandwiches and burritos, full-service coffee station and more.
Casey’s rewards program will also be accepted at this location. Customers earn 10 points for each dollar spent on purchases with the program.
