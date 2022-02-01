The Hoopeston School Board met last week at the high school.
Hoopeston Education Association President Rachel Gillins said that staff shortages were affecting buildings but that the staff members and administration officials were working together to cope with the stress.
“A lack of subs doesn’t just affect the immediate classroom for the teacher that’s absent,” she said. “It affects the entire building because you’re pulling paraprofessionals or ESPs (Education Support Professionals) or our administrators, who have stepped in to fill so many sub roles, and that just affects everybody.”
Gillins went on to say that “We have a phenomenal staff, we have phenomenal building relationship where everybody’s willing to do what they have to do to get the job done. I think that’s a really big testament to the relationships between each building’s administrators and staff members.”
John Greer Principal Dan Walder added, “I have not heard any groaning, griping or complaining in a long, long time. People are simply doing what they have to do to help each other out and to make it through.”
In other school board business, the board approved the Marching Cornjerkers’ trip to the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tennessee, in December 2022 and the overnight stay of the HAHS Cheer Team for the IHSA Sectional Competitive Cheer Competition in Lockport on Jan. 29.
The board approved the purchase of a DELL EMC Storage Array from SHI for $20,089.19, a quote from Frontier for $39,925 for the expansion of the telecommunication system within the district covered by ESSER III Funds, the purchase of flexible student desks for $24,628 from Lakeshore Learning covered by ESSER III funds, a request for proposal for one 71-passenger school bus exceeding $25,000, and a request for proposal for classroom and cafeteria furniture exceeding $25,000.
Also, the board approved the request for design and specification creation for restroom upgrades for Maple and John Greer, the purchase of LU Interactive Learning board at John Greer for $32,000 also funded by ESSER III funds, and the purchase of 250 ALEKS program licenses in the amount of $45,000, also purchased through ESSER III funds.
Superintendent Robert Richardson said, when asked, that the furniture being replaced will be used by other school districts or any churches, day cares or other programs in the area.
Richardson also added that the annual Sweetheart Dinner for area senior citizens in February has been canceled.
