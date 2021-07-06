HOOPESTON — A Hoopeston man has been arrested and is in custody after an armed robbery during the weekend in Hoopeston.
According to the Hoopeston Police Department, at approximately 1:23 p.m. July 3, Hoopeston Police responded to an armed robbery at the 112 Wine and Coffee Shoppe, 112 E. Main St., Hoopeston.
While investigating the crime, Hoopeston Police located and detained Matthew M. Hofer, 38, of Hoopeston. Hofer was detained and subsequently arrested on the preliminary charge of armed robbery.
Bond was set at $150,000.
