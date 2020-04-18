HOOPESTON — Hoopeston Area Community School District 11 stepped out of its comfort zone and into the world of technology for the April school board session Thursday evening.
The coronavirus has thus far dictated how meetings and gatherings are conducted and left many businesses, organizations and municipalities scrambling to create new avenues in order to conduct regular daily and monthly business.
Superintendent Robert Richardson, not be out-done by the virus and with the blessing of Governor J. B. Pritzker and his executive order allowing electronic meetings, set up the first-ever digital school board meeting for the Hoopeston Area district.
The school board approved the resignations of Emily Fuhler, special education teacher and fifth-grade student leadership sponsor at John Greer, and Rochelle Morgeson, middle and high School show choir sponsor, effective at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
Also approved was the employment, pending background checks, of Hana Smith as science teacher at the high school; Luke Lawson as high school counselor; Roberta Sue McDaniel as third-sixth grade general music teacher at John Greer; Connie Huffman as special education teacher at John Greer; and Jamie Pruitt as fifth-grade student leadership sponsor at John Greer with effective dates of Aug. 13, 2020, for the 2020-2021 school year.
Board president Dave McFadden added that one night next week another board meeting would be set up and emails would be sent out by Richardson.
Larry Jahn, school board member, commented, “When I attended e-learning (at the school board conference), I never expected it to happen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.