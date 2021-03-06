The name of a man killed in an assault this week in Danville has been released.
Robert E. Bryant, 55, was pronounced dead in the Critical Care Unit at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana on Thursday.
Police reports indicate he was fatally assaulted on the evening of March 3 in Danville by a family member during a physical confrontation.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup announced late Friday that an autopsy was completed at the Regional Morgue Facility and preliminary results show Bryant died from blunt force trauma to his head. An inquest may be conducted at a later date. Meanwhile, the incident is being investigated by the Danville Police Department and Champaign County Coroner's office.
Darrius L. Bryant, 30, has been arrested and charged with murder and aggravated battery, according to Danville police. He is Robert Bryant's son.
A press release from the department reported that officers responded at 7:46 p.m. Wednesday to the area of the 100 block of National in reference to a physical dispute.
Upon arrival officers located the elder Bryant, who was unconscious and lying on the ground. Officers said the victim was bleeding from his face and head and medical personnel were called to the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his wounds and officers immediately initiated an investigation.
During the investigation, officers reported they learned that the victim had been involved in a dispute with his son and that the dispute turned physical which led to the victim being beaten and knocked unconscious.
After being informed of Robert Bryant's death, police obtained a warrant for Darrius Bryant’s arrest and he was located in the 2000 block of East Main, where he was taken into custody. Bryant was transported to the Danville Public Safety Building where he is being held and awaiting his arraignment on charges of murder and aggravated battery with a bond of $1,000,000 at 10 percent.
