Homecoming at North Vermillion High School near Cayuga, Ind., will be Friday at 7 p.m. with a football against Riverton-Parke High School.
Class floats will begin the parade at 6 p.m. and the crowning of the new homecoming queen and king will be at half-time of the game.
The senior court candidates are: Megan Davis, Kyleigha Julick, Ava Martin, Tycee Crabtree, Carter Edney, Dalton Thomas, Weston Rowe, and Landon Naylor.
Freshmen attendants are Addie Burns and Andrew Botner. Ettie Myers and Talan Hendrickson are representing the sophomore class and Tera Thompson and Owen Burns are the junior attendants.
A dance for NV high school students will follow in the gymnasium. North Vermillion Community School Corp. has invited all alumni to join in the homecoming festivities.
