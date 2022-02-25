Investigators with the Vermillion County, Ind., Sheriff’s Office continue to follow up on all leads in the hit-and-run death investigation of Edward A. Silotto, 51, of Montezuma.
Silotto was hit on U.S. 36 while walking eastbound from Indiana 71 (south of Dana) on Feb. 23, 2021. Silotto was air lifted from the scene to Carle Hospital in Champaign, where he was later pronounced deceased.
Investigators say they need help from the public in attempting to identify the vehicle, which is shown in photos they are making available to media for publication.
Police believe the truck to be a dark colored, possibly blue, Ford, extended cab, 1-ton with dual rear wheels and with a red snowplow that says “THEBOSS” on the front. The truck also appears to have possible construction materials in the bed of the truck.
The truck is on several videos driving eastbound on U.S. 36 from the Illinois state line just shortly after Silotto is een walking east from the gas station at the intersection of U.S. 36 and Indiana 71 south of Dana.
Approximately 1 minute later, the same truck came back from the east on U.S. 36, and turned north on Indiana 71.
On the north end of Dana, the truck turned east on CR 500 S (also called Ocean-to-Ocean road) which again connects to U.S. 36.
Minutes later, the same truck is passing through Montezuma eastbound, into Rockville and then turns south on U.S. 41 in Rockville.
Send anonymous tips: https://local.nixle.com/tip/vermillion-county-in.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.