Dad often called me a “history nut,” but my nuttiness has come in handy during the COVID-19 pandemic’s quarantines, no-travel orders and social distancing.
Others may be bored to silly, scared to death, or wasting entire days on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and the like. Not me.
Others may be studying USA TODAY’s “100 Things to Do While You’re in Quarantine” list and laying plans to learn French, work jigsaw puzzles, read “Ulysses,” clean closets, take bubble baths, write novels, memorize the periodic table, cultivate “Coronavirus beards” and talk to house plants. Not me.
You see, when you are a history nut, there’s always something to do. That’s what’s nice about history. There’s so much of it.
This is what’s been keeping me busy …
• Right before the pandemic, I bought a medieval-looking oak chair in an antiques mall. The back featured a mysterious carved anchor and the word “DREADNOUGHT.” Immediately, I thought of a college course that I took in 1975 entitled “The History of Naval Warfare.” One of Lord Nelson’s ships at the Battle of Trafalgar in 1805 was the Dreadnought. After a few days of Internet research and firing emails to England, I learned that the ship had been dismantled in 1857. Chairs were made from its timbers in 1890. Two were once in the lobby of a hospital in Tilsbury, England, and one is on display at the University of Greenwich, near London. Each is identical to mine.
• The chair led me to read several books about Trafalgar, in which the British Navy destroyed the French and Spanish fleets, saving Britain from invasion by Napoleon. That led me to watch the 1941 movie, “That Hamilton Woman,” which starred Lawrence Olivier as Nelson, and Vivien Leigh (a.k.a. Scarlett O’Hara) as Lady Hamilton, his mistress. Olivier was married to Leigh then, which gave their on-screen romance an intriguing twist. What a talented, gorgeous couple.
• All this year, I’ve been doing research on Ancestry.com. I joined the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) 40 years ago after documenting that I was a direct descendant of a captain in the Virginia militia. Two weeks ago, on Ancestry, I stumbled into my great-grandfather’s SAR application from 1917. He proved descent from Capt. Joseph Jewett of Lyme, Conn., who died of wounds received at the disastrous Battle of Long Island in 1776. Now I’m working on a “supplemental” application.
• I just finished reading a new book, “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz,” by Erik Larson. If you want to learn about raw terror, bravery and leadership, turn to London in 1940-41.
• Last week, while venturing way off the trail at a nature preserve, I stumbled into the site of a forgotten pioneer home. All that remained were mossy foundation stones and a host of daffodils with golden blooms savoring the sunshine. They seemed to say, “Don’t worry. Life is beautiful … and it goes on and on.”
