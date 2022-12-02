DANVILLE — The Danville Historic Preservation Commission will meet next week to act on a certificate of appropriateness for the demolition of Bresee Tower, 2-4 Vermilion St.
The commission meets at 6 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Robert E. Jones Municipal Building, 17 W. Main St.
According to the certificate of appropriateness application form for the First National Bank Building/Bresee Tower by the city, which owns the building, “due to the structure’s unsafe condition, the City of Danville is requesting for permission to demolish the structure located at 4 N. Vermilion St. ... The property will undergo a request for proposals to obtain the most qualified contractor to complete the work and return the site back to a developable lot.”
According to Danville Community Development Administrator Logan Cronk, the National Register of Historic Places lists First National Bank Building/Bresee Tower in its registry system but does not actually say it was approved as a national historic structure or list the building as such on its map.
“It’s very ambiguous,” Cronk said.
Cronk said the building was applied for national register status from the University of Illinois around the early 2000s.
“We believe it was for a capstone project,” Cronk said about a history professor assigning it for a final project grade for a course.
The structure, with its different names, is listed in 2018 for architecture significance as a national historic property.
According to city ordinance, if a building is registered, on the national registry or could be, the building needs historic preservation clearance to be demolished.
This action doesn’t go to city council, Cronk said. The commission is a state of Illinois-licensed board of review for the community. It has the credentials to do that, Cronk added.
Bresee is in the appeal process in the court system. City officials are waiting to hear the appeal on the deed transfer to the city.
The final local process for demolition is with the city’s historic preservation commission.
Additional paperwork for the certificate of appropriateness request to “De-Designate” or for permission to demolish Bresee Tower, which also is a local landmark, states the city requests the “Historic Preservation Commission to approve a certificate of appropriateness to demolish the structure located at 2-4 N. Vermilion St., Danville, due to its dangerous, unsafe and unmaintained condition, as discussed below and as demonstrated by the exhibits included herewith, Bresee Tower has lost whatever architectural significance it had as well as its economic and functional potential. Bresee Tower has no historical significance and there are no other qualities, characteristics or factors that support maintaining its local landmark status or to allow it to remain standing in its dangerous and unsafe condition. Bresee Tower has become a danger to passing pedestrians and vehicles as well as an eyesore at the south end of the city’s downtown district. The city has sought the demolition of Bresee Tower in both the circuit court and administrative adjudication (city court) proceedings. Demolition of Bresee Tower will have little to no negative impact on the downtown district or the city as a whole. The city recognizes that there is a small group of Danville citizens who wish for Bresee Tower’s restoration. However, the city hopes that once Bresee Tower is demolished and the property leveled, a developer will develop the property to meet the current desires and needs of the community as well as spur further redevelopment within the downtown district.”
“Bresee Tower, initially known as the First National Bank Building, was completed in 1918. During its history, Bresee Tower has had several owners. It came to be known locally as ‘Bresee Tower’ after the Bresee family from Champaign, Ill., acquired the property. From July 2018 to May 2022, C.A. Collins Enterprises, LLC owned the property. However, following a finding that the property was and is abandoned, the circuit court issued the city a judicial deed on May 26, 2022, thereby transferring ownership of the property from Collins to the city. Collins has appealed the order awarding a judicial deed to the city and, as of the date of this memorandum, that appeal remains pending.”
“The property on which Bresee Tower anchors the city’s downtown district, Bresee Tower stands 12 stories high. The structural shell consists of cast-in-place concrete columns, beams and floor slabs. Exterior walls are a combination of masonry infill with either masonry brick or terra cotta tiles. The entire south and east elevations are terra cotta in a classical revival style. The west and north elevations have some terra cotta trim but are mostly masonry brick. The north elevation is nearly all masonry brick. Several window air conditioners are visible. The interior of Bresee Tower consists of a basement, 11 floors, and an attic (mechanical room). Bresee Tower has been vacant for about 16 years and without water service for at least nine years. Further, during that period, and, apparently for many years prior thereto, there has been no maintenance or repair work done on Bresee Tower. Due to its years of neglect, Bresee Tower has become dangerous and unsafe. On Nov. 5, 2021, Bresee Tower was “CONDEMNED as Dangerous and Unsafe” and all persons were ordered to “KEEP OUT.”
As part of its lawsuit to obtain authority to demolish Bresee Tower, the city commissioned Whitsitt & Associates, Inc. to appraise Bresee Tower in its current condition. Whitsitt & Associates appraised the market value of Bresee Tower in its current condition to be $Zero ($0.00).
The Vermilion County Assessor appraised Bresee Tower, as of 2021, as having a market value of $1,023.
The city also commissioned an architectural and engineering firm that restores historic buildings to provide an estimate of the cost of restoring Bresee Tower. Melotte Morse Leonatti Parker, Ltd. estimated that the costs of restoring Bresee Tower would be $11,053,593 computed as follows: (i) the total “raw construction costs” of repair would be $7,616,616; (ii) the costs of “bonds, permits, fees, contractor general conditions, and contractor overhead and profit” would be another $1,903,494; and (iii) “professional fees, reimbursements, asbestos and lead inspection, design and construction contingency” would be $1,532,832.
“Clearly, the cost of restoring Bresee Tower, regardless of its use as office space or low-income housing, greatly exceeds its value in its current condition. Thus, the elements necessary for a court to determine that Bresee Tower is beyond repair and, therefore, should be demolished are met,” according to the city.
Bresee Tower’s prior owner, Collins, has represented that it has courted investors who could provide financing to restore Bresee Tower. However, to date, no such investor has provided evidence of its financial commitment to any such project. Further, the city has not been presented with any legitimate proposal to restore Bresee Tower. Collins has also represented in the past that it could install a netting system to secure the terra cotta from falling. However, at no time did Collins present any evidence that it had the money for that temporary fix. No such temporary fix was undertaken during the period when Collins owned the property.
The company that maintained cellular phone service equipment on and in Bresee Tower has removed that equipment.
Bresee Tower has been the subject of legal proceedings since 2017 when the city filed a lawsuit in the circuit court to declare the property abandoned and to compel the then owner (Land Company of Danville, Inc.) to restore or demolish Bresee Tower due to its dangerous and unsafe condition. Likewise, in December 2021, the city initiated an administrative adjudication proceeding regarding Bresee Tower’s dangerous and unsafe condition seeking an order for Collins to restore or demolish it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.